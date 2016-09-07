Offensive line issues are "correctable things"

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson talks to Dan Skipper and Frank Ragnow during a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fayetteville.

— Frank Ragnow graded out at a 93 — a solid “A” — in Arkansas’ season-opening 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The junior center is a seasoned veteran, one of two returning starters, along with senior left tackle Dan Skipper, on a new-look offensive line. Expectedly, the two newest starters didn’t grade out as high as Ragnow in a closer-than-expected game in which Arkansas allowed four sacks and averaged just 3.4 yards per carry.

Right tackle Colton Jackson, a redshirt freshman making his first start, graded out in the low 80s. Left guard Hjalte Froholdt, a sophomore making his first start after playing defensive line last year, was in the mid 70s.

“There were some times where they were like, ‘whoa’ and there were some times where they played really well,” Ragnow said.

Not all of the four sacks can be pinned on the offensive line. Two blitzers who had free runs past Jackson were the responsibility of Razorback backs who either didn’t pick them up in time or were unaware, leading to two sacks. Another came on a naked bootleg in the third quarter, but offensive line coach Kurt Anderson laid part of the blame at Jackson’s feet on it.

“My first year in Buffalo, our quarterback ran out of bounds behind the line eight times in a season,” Anderson said. “Those all count as sacks. … Every sack is on the offensive line. If (Austin Allen) wants to stand back there for 14 seconds, we should protect for 14 seconds.

“That’s the approach we take. We take every single one of those (sacks) personally.”

Froholdt whiffed on a few blocks during the game, lunging and missing defenders. He also showcased the physicality that has coaches high on him and had his share of good plays, too, including on Allen’s game-winning touchdown pass to Jeremy Sprinkle, but appeared unsure of who to block at times, overeager at others.

“He wants to be aggressive and sometimes you have to be passive,” coach Bret Bielema said.

Right guard Jake Raulerson, a Texas transfer and the third new starter, allowed a sack when a defender broke free with a spin move. But that play could almost be attributed to a coverage sack after Allen had nowhere to go with the ball.

The offensive line will need to be improved heading into week two against a TCU defense that struggled in a 59-41 win over South Dakota State but possesses two talented pass-rushing defensive ends in Josh Carraway and James McFarland. Despite their struggles, the Horned Frogs did record four sacks in their opener.

“I don't think there was anything scheme wise in that game that necessarily needed correcting,” Anderson said. “There was a couple of missed assignments, or missed men, meaning they were on their way and something caught their eye, got their eyes going somewhere else. They're correctable things.”