Obama doubles Laos' bomb-cleanup aid

VIENTIANE, Laos -- President Barack Obama on Tuesday acknowledged the United States once carried out a secret war in Laos, saying the U.S. has a "moral obligation" to help the isolated Southeast Asian nation heal.

Making the first visit to the country by a sitting U.S. president, Obama said too few Americans know of the U.S.' covert bombing of Laos during the Vietnam War. As a first sign of a new relationship, Obama announced he would double spending for cleaning up unexploded ordnance, committing $90 million over three years.

He offered no apologies, calling the campaign and its aftermath reminders that "whatever the cause, whatever our intentions, war inflicts a terrible toll."

"Given our history here, I believe that the United States has a moral obligation to help Laos heal," Obama said, as he addressed an audience of more than 1,000 students, businessmen and officials.

For nine years, the U.S. conducted a bombing campaign on landlocked Laos in an effort to cut off communist forces in neighboring Vietnam. The bombardment dropped more than 2 million tons of ordnance on the small nation, more than "we dropped on Germany and Japan, combined, in all of World War II," Obama said.

The bombing left behind deep scars, millions of unexploded cluster bombs across the countryside and decades of cleanup.

Obama is one of several world leaders in the country for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Taking its turn as the chair of the regional forum, Laos' communist government is seizing a rare moment in the spotlight.

For Obama, the visit serves as a capstone to his yearslong effort to bolster relations with Southeast Asian countries long overlooked by the United States. The outreach is a core element of Obama's attempt to shift U.S. diplomatic and military resources away from the Middle East and into Asia in order to counter China's dominance in the region and ensure a foothold in growing markets.

Obama's project -- dubbed his Asia pivot -- has yielded uneven results, as conflict in the Middle East has continued to demand attention and China has bristled at what it views as meddling in its backyard.

Obama said the U.S.' interest in the Asia-Pacific isn't new and is not a passing fad.

"The United States is more deeply engaged across the Asia-Pacific than we have been in decades," Obama said. "Our position is stronger and we've sent a clear message that as a Pacific nation, we are here to stay."

With just four months left in office, Obama used the moment to reassert his aims. He touted new military aid and U.S. support for regional cooperation in addressing maritime disputes. He made a plug for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free-trade agreement, the policy's central economic component that is now stuck in Congress. He also sought to address worries that the U.S.' new focus on Asia will leave smaller nations as pawns in a chess match between the U.S. and China.

"We believe that bigger nations should not dictate to smaller nations and that all nations should play by the same rules," he said.

The $90 million to clean up unexploded bombs adds to the $100 million the U.S. has committed to the effort in the past 20 years, as annual deaths have fallen from more than 300 to fewer than 50, the White House said.

Laos' government said it would increase efforts to recover remains and account for Americans missing since the Vietnam War.

As he opened a day of ceremony and diplomacy, Obama was greeted by a military band, traditional dancers and a warm, tropical rain. He met with Laotian President Bounnhang Vorachit and was feted at a welcome banquet, where he toasted to a relationship he said would "mean greater progress and opportunity for the people of Laos."

A Section on 09/07/2016