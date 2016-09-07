Obama: Crack down on N. Korea

VIENTIANE, Laos -- President Barack Obama vowed Tuesday to work with the United Nations to tighten sanctions against North Korea after its most recent series of missile launches, but added that the U.S. is still open to dialogue if the North's government changes course.

Obama signaled the U.S. would redouble its effort to choke off North Korea's access to international currency and technology by tightening loopholes in the current sanctions. Obama called the series of ballistic-missile launches "provocations" that flouted international law and would only lead to deeper isolation.

"We are going to work diligently together with the most recent U.N. sanctions," Obama told reporters after meeting with South Korean President Park Geun-hye. "We're going to work together to make sure we're closing loopholes and make them even more effective."

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles off its east coast Monday, an act widely viewed as a show of force timed to get the attention of world leaders visiting the region for a series of summits. Obama and other heads of state gathered in China over the weekend for the Group of 20 economic summit. Obama went on to Laos' capital for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned the North Korean launches and threatened "further significant measures" if it refuses to stop its nuclear and missile tests.

The U.N. body agreed to the statement hours after an emergency meeting called by the United States, Japan and South Korea. The council gave no indication of what "further significant measures" it might take.

The White House noted that the U.S. remains committed to moving ahead with the planned deployment of an anti-missile system in South Korea. China has urged South Korea and the U.S. to scrap the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, saying it is meant to spy on China.

Park told reporters Tuesday that North Korea's missile program is "fundamentally threatening the security" of the Korean Peninsula.

Obama suggested they would continue to push China, North Korea's chief ally in the region, to use its influence to intervene and to crack down on North Korea's use of front companies and other entities to work around the sanctions. Obama raised the issue Saturday at a meeting in China ahead of the Group of 20 summit, deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

"We have over many years seen North Korea try to find ways to evade sanctions, try to find ways to access foreign currency, try to find ways to access sensitive technologies using front companies for their activities. So we have to be very vigilant in terms of enforcement and we have to maintain the sense of urgency among the international community," Rhodes said.

Even as Obama promised a tougher stance, he did not close off the possibility of dialogue with North Korea.

"If it is willing to recognize its international obligations and enforce the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the opportunities for us to dialogue with them are there," Obama said. "We do not have any interest in an offensive approach to North Korea."

