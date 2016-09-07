The nation in brief

Cosby prosecutor wants 13 to testify

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors said Tuesday that 13 women who accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them over a four-decade span are willing to testify at his sexual-assault trial in Pennsylvania.

Montgomery Country District Attorney Kevin Steele, who is trying Cosby, 79, on three counts of sexual assault of former Temple basketball player Andrea Constand, filed a motion Tuesday seeking to have the women testify. He has not named the accusers, though he has informed the defense of their identities.

Though witnesses from unrelated cases are rarely allowed in a criminal trial, prosecutors want the women’s testimony to establish a pattern of criminal behavior they say began in 1964. The accusers all say they were intoxicated by drugs or alcohol that Cosby gave them before they were sexually assaulted.

Cosby has been charged criminally only in the case in Pennsylvania involving Constand, who says Cosby molested her in 2004 at his Philadelphia-area home. Cosby has said that the encounter with Constand was consensual.

The presiding judge at a hearing Tuesday vowed to start the trial by June 5.

California officers shoot man in road

LOS ANGELES — California Highway Patrol officers shot and wounded a man walking on a downtown Los Angeles highway after he charged at them with a weapon early Tuesday, authorities said.

All northbound lanes of Interstate 110 were closed for about nine hours after the shooting, backing up traffic for miles.

Highway patrol officers responded to several reports of a pedestrian on the highway shortly before midnight, Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

The man was uncooperative and did not comply with officers’ orders, she said.

“He armed himself with a weapon and charged at officers,” who responded by opening fire, Aguilar said.

Police arrest man in carnival death

NEW YORK — A man has been arrested in one of two fatal shootings that cast a pall over a carnival celebrating the city’s Caribbean communities, police said Tuesday.

Regenald Moise implicated himself in the shooting of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau before dawn Monday during the Brooklyn street festival known as J’ouvert, police Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.

Boyce said Moise told an acquaintance: “I think I shot somebody on the parade route. I didn’t know the gun was loaded.”

Moise was arrested on charges of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. He was in custody, but no information on an attorney for him was available.

Police have not made an arrest in the case of 17-yearold Tyreke Borel, who was shot about a half-hour before Poyau’s shooting.

J’ouvert draws an estimated 250,000 people to the streets, while the West Indian parade that follows attracts more than 1 million.