Names and faces

• Glee and Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth is returning to Broadway this fall for a series of concerts celebrating the history of the Great White Way in what she vows will be a different show each time because the songs will change every night. "I'm going to do my best to represent our community," she said in an interview Tuesday. "And just as you can imagine, I'm going to try to do it all. So if you would go ahead and start your prayers, that would be amazing." The Tony and Emmy winner will star in My Love Letter to Broadway from Nov. 2-13 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Chenoweth said she's been putting the show together in her head for months -- "actually it's my whole life, if I'm being honest," she said -- and the title came easily. "Then there are no rules," she said. "I can sing pretty much anything because my favorite thing is Broadway. I have been raised on music by Rodgers and Hart, and Bernstein, Porter and Gershwin, but there's also now Hamilton and Wicked." Chenoweth was in her hometown of Broken Arrow, Okla., where she made a donation to the public school system's music and arts programs, hoping to reverse fiscal cuts. Later, she was to host a master class at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, mentoring 10 students from high school and college.

• A former Miss America pageant winner has scored another honor. The Miss America Foundation announced Monday that Katie Harman Ebner, Miss America in 2002, has been named the inaugural recipient of its new Former Miss America Discretionary Scholarship. The scholarship was established to help former pageant winners who still need financial assistance in completing their education after their 10-year scholarship window expires. She will receive up to $10,000 in scholarship assistance to continue her studies at Southern Oregon University's Oregon Center for the Arts. The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday.

• Actor and comedian Chevy Chase has checked into a rehab facility in Minnesota for treatment for an alcohol problem. Chase's publicist Heidi Schaeffer said Monday that Chase is at Hazelden Addiction Treatment Center for what she called a "tuneup" in his recovery. Chase has had substance-abuse struggles during his career. He checked into the Betty Ford Clinic in the 1980s for treatment for an addiction to prescription painkillers. The 72-year-old former star of Saturday Night Live and the Vacation movies was recently a regular on TV's Community from 2009 to 2014. He has a pair of films coming up -- The Christmas Apprentice and Dog Years.

A Section on 09/07/2016