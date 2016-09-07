MONEY MATTERS

DEAR JEANNE & LEONARD: My elderly parents are moving to an assisted-living facility, and they need help with the expenses. My two sisters and I have each agreed to kick in $400 a month, but my brother says that's more than he can manage now that he's retired -- that he needs what income he has to pay his bills. I'm sure his income isn't what it used to be. But he lives in a beautiful, big home, and I don't see why my sisters and I should be paying for Mom and Dad's care without his help while he lives more nicely than we do. Am I wrong? My brother's shown me his budget, and it's true that cash is tight.

-- Alan

DEAR ALAN: Ah, the favorite excuse of responsibility dodgers everywhere: "But what can I do?" In your brother's case, the answer is simple: Tap the equity he surely has in that lovely home.

While he may prefer to think otherwise, it's not as if the guy is penniless. He simply owns a substantial non-cash-producing asset, the value of which he apparently thinks shouldn't count when who-can-pay-what is on the table. Don't buy the story he's peddling. He owes it to you and your sisters to contribute just as much as you do to the care of your parents.

DEAR JEANNE & LEONARD: Six months ago my friend Jessica and I gave our friend Alexis a beautiful necklace for her 30th birthday. A necklace I bought and paid for. Even though I'd been asking Jessica ever since to pay me the $150 she owed me for her share of the gift, she never did -- not until the three of us went out together the other night. Here's what happened. Alexis was wearing the necklace, and when another friend complimented her on it, Alexis said that Jessica and I had given it to her. In doing so, she thanked both of us again, and I couldn't take it. I said to Alexis: "Don't bother thanking Jessica. I'm the only one who paid for the necklace." Jessica got furious: She took $150 out of her wallet, threw it at me, screamed, "There, are you happy?" and stormed out of the bar. Now she's telling people she's never going to speak to me again. I realize I embarrassed Jessica, but I think she had it coming. What do you think?

-- K.T.

DEAR K.T.: We think you found quite possibly the only way to collect the money Jessica owed you. Good for you. And if it costs you her friendship, so be it. Shamelessly refusing to pay you the $150 when clearly she could afford to was not the behavior of a friend. On the contrary, it's an indication that Jessica cared so little what you thought of her that she wasn't embarrassed by her conduct -- not until others learned of it.

As for her self-righteous anger, give us a break. That drama queen needs to grow up. But poor Alexis, caught in the crossfire. We hope you bought her a drink when the smoke cleared.

Please email your questions about money, ethics and relationships to

Questions@MoneyManners.net

Family on 09/07/2016