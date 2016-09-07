Little Rock native snatches Auburn opportunity

Will Hastings stepped onto the grass at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night, more than 87,000 fans surrounding him, and the defense of No. 2 Clemson standing across from him.

Hastings admitted to nerves, but the Little Rock native who was a walk-on kicker at Auburn a year ago said he drew back to his days at Pulaski Academy, when he was one of the state's most accomplished receivers.

Up next ARKANSAS STATE AT AUBURN WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central Saturday WHERE Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Ala. TV SEC Network RADIO KASR-FM, 92.7, in Little Rock/Conway; KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro LINE Auburn by 19 INTERNET astateredwolves.com

"I was just trying to keep it cool," Hastings said Tuesday. "Just imagine myself back in high school and tune everything out. Once you get that first play out of the way, you're good to go."

He didn't have to wait long. Hastings caught an 8-yard pass from Jeremy Johnson for a first down in the first quarter, which eased his nerves as much as it cemented him as more than just a wild idea drummed up by Coach Gus Malzahn. Hastings, moved to receiver first in the spring then permanently during fall camp, caught 3 passes for 29 yards in Auburn's loss to Clemson, and he's listed as co-starter with Ryan Davis on the depth chart heading into Saturday's game against Arkansas State.

At 5-10, 172 pounds, he's been one of Auburn's biggest surprises at the start of Malzahn's fourth season.

"Well, he caught our eye in the spring," Malzahn told reporters after the loss. "We knew his background in high school. He's done a good job in fall camp, and we'll see what happens this year."

Hastings said he's done more interviews from local reporters than he can remember, certainly more than he had given since arriving on campus two summers ago. Everyone is asking how he made the jump from kicking to receiving in less than a year.

Hastings said he doesn't have definitive answers.

"I think it's just as a surprise to me," he said. "I always thought I was a little bit better of a kicker than a receiver, but everyone thought I was a better receiver. Obviously, nobody at Auburn knew I played receiver and now people are starting to figure it out. I'm just blessed for the opportunity."

The move began to take shape in the spring, when Malzahn asked him to take a few snaps on offense during practice.

"I thought it was more of a spring tryout type of thing," Hastings said. "After the season you lose some guys, so I didn't know."

Hastings had arrived at Auburn last summer as a walk-on kicker. He was an All-Arkansas Preps pick at receiver as a senior at Pulaski Academy, after he piled up over 2,000 receiving yards, including 234 in a state title victory over Wynne.

But because of his slight frame, he had trouble getting offers. Coaches at Ouachita Baptist offered him as a receiver, and they got a bit more excited when they learned he could kick. Henderson State offered him for both positions.

About a week before signing day, Hastings said he was deciding between the two Division II schools in Arkadelphia. Then he placed one last call to Auburn, where he had camped the summer before. Hastings remembers Malzahn being intrigued by the different type of onside kicks he knew from playing for Coach Kevin Kelley at Pulaski Academy.

Malzahn remembered, too, and he offered Hastings a spot as a preferred walk-on.

"That meant the world to me," Hastings said.

He was a backup kicker last year, handling kickoffs in two games as he prepared for a life with the ball coming off his foot rather than into his hands.

Then the spring happened. He moved back to kicker for a time this summer, before moving to receiver full-time in fall camp. He doesn't kick in practice anymore, but said he still feels like he could make one in a pinch.

Hastings said he's not sure what his role will be against ASU, which is where his grandfather played as a running back in the 1940s before injuring his knee.

Hastings said he followed ASU, and the Red Wolves are on the list of schools that let him get out of state. He went to camp there in the summer of 2014, just a few months before Coach Blake Anderson debuted for the Red Wolves. Hastings left without a scholarship offer and a bit disappointed.

"I wished I would have done a lot better," he said.

But it's worked out for Hastings, no matter his role going forward.

"I'm going to help in any way I can," he said. "That's what I want to do. If that's me sitting out, then it's me sitting out. If that's me going in, then I'll do my job and try to help."

