Little Rock man, 76, died in gyrocopter crash

A 76-year-old Little Rock man has been identified as the pilot who died Saturday in a gyrocopter crash near the Saline County Regional Airport.

The Bryant Police Department on Tuesday identified the pilot as Jack Payne Sr.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Police were called at 4:34 p.m. Saturday about a small aircraft that had crashed near the airport, police said. Bryant police officers and firefighters responded and located the pilot and the gyrocopter.

A gyrocopter is a rotary-wing aircraft that is often single-seated.

