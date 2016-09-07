LA airport shooter in ’13 gets life term

LOS ANGELES — An unemployed motorcycle mechanic who gunned down airport screening officers at Los Angeles International Airport in a 2013 attack pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and 10 other charges.

Paul Ciancia agreed last week to plead guilty to all 11 charges in the rampage that killed one officer and wounded two others and a teacher who was headed for a flight.

Ciancia, 26, was spared the death penalty by entering the plea and faces a mandatory life term in prison.

The evidence against Ciancia included a note he wrote saying he was enraged with the airport security checks that U.S. passengers face.

Security cameras tracked Ciancia’s movements as he stalked his victims with a semi-automatic rifle in Terminal 3 for 10 minutes during the attack Nov. 1, 2013.

He first opened fire on officer Gerardo Hernandez at a document screening podium, wounding the 39-year-old married father of two children. As Ciancia went up an escalator to the main security screening area, he saw Hernandez move and returned to fire several more shots at point-blank range, killing Hernandez.

He then went up the escalator again, through the main screening area and into a secure part of the airport and reloaded before opening fire — shooting officers Tony Grigsby in the ankle and James Speer in the shoulder as they tried to run away. A teacher at the airport for a flight, Brian Ludmer, was hit in the calf.

Police shot and wounded Ciancia in the terminal’s food court. Officers found a handwritten note and ammunition in a duffel bag Ciancia had dropped.

Ciancia, who was living in the Los Angeles area after growing up in Pennsville, N.J., said in the note that he wanted to kill at least one Transportation Security Administration officer but hoped to kill more.