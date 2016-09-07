Innocent, says man in Little Rock killing; 2nd gunman sought

A man arrested in fatal shooting over the weekend pleaded innocent in the case Tuesday morning in Little Rock District Court.

Donald Lee Brown, 40, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Damon Kirk Wilkins, 38. Officers responded at 10:36 p.m. Saturday to Wilkins' home at 7525 Fairfield Drive and found him lying in the street, according to a police report. He'd been shot multiple times. Wilkins was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police that Brown and another man shot Wilkins after Wilkins had a dispute with Brown's nephew, according to a court affidavit. Police arrested Brown a few hours after the shooting at his home at 1705 E. 21st St. in Little Rock.

Judge Alice Lightle on Tuesday set Brown's bail at $500,000.

According to the affidavit, Brown believed Wilkins had pulled a gun on Brown's nephew. He reportedly confronted Wilkins, and Wilkins apologized. Brown made a phone call and walked down the street, and he returned minutes later with another man in a gray Cadillac, the affidavit states.

"They then both walked over to where Wilkins was standing and as he saw them coming he put his hands up and said, 'no, no, I've apologized,'" police detective Steve Moore wrote in the court filing. "At that point both subjects began shooting at Wilkins, who fell to the ground. Both suspects fled in the Cadillac."

Wilkins was reportedly armed but did not pull out his weapon during the gunfire.

Two witnesses provided that account of the killing to police, according to the affidavit. They reportedly told investigators that Brown and the second gunman continued shooting Wilkins after Wilkins had collapsed on the ground. The witnesses were identified in the court filing as Brown's family members, but they were not named.

Police found numerous 9mm shell casings at the scene, as well as "several bullet strikes in the street where it appeared Wilkins was shot while on the ground," according to the affidavit. Investigators also found a pistol near Wilkins' body.

No additional arrests had been made in the slaying late Tuesday.

The second gunman is described only as short and black. Police spokesman Richard Hilgeman said he did not have further details on the case Tuesday.

Wilkins' death was the 22nd homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Brown's next scheduled court date is Dec. 7.

