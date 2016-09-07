In the news

• Prince Hisahito, third in line for Japan's Chrysanthemum Throne, celebrated his 10th birthday amid growing attention over the future of the Japanese monarchy after his grandfather, 82-year-old Emperor Akihito, indicated he'd like to retire.

• Jason Kozan, 31, got a six-month suspended jail sentence, 18 months' probation and a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to a charge of inducing panic for pelting a former neighbor's home in Euclid, Ohio, with eggs more than 100 times over the course of a year.

• Steve Grogg, a fire captain in Cumberland, Md., reported that bacon grease damaged at least one fire hose beyond repair when a tractor-trailer carrying bacon, ribs and other pork products caught fire, closing a section of Interstate 68 for six hours.

• Crystal Myers, 23, of Chicago, one of 65 people shot in the city over the Labor Day weekend, gave birth to a nearly full-term boy and is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound in her abdomen, a spokesman for Stroger Hospital said.

• Bret Michaels, the ex-frontman for the band Poison, didn't get a response when he posted on social media that two thieves caught on security cameras had 24 hours to return his cellphone and other items taken from his dressing room while he was performing in Hampton, N.H.

• David Tammaro, a police sergeant in West Haven, Conn., said state inspectors found more than 600 marijuana plants, ranging in size from 6 to 10 feet high, growing behind a home-based day care center and hidden by a recently installed wooden fence in the backyard.

• Salvatore DiMauro, a landlord in Atlanta, said he was going through the rooms of a house with a prospective tenant when he discovered the body of an unidentified man who had been shot to death, police reported.

• Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City said the placement of 50,000 oysters in Jamaica Bay on beds made using broken porcelain from 5,000 recycled toilets is the city's largest single installation of breeding oysters and will provide a buffer from storms while filtering water.

• Bonnie Baker of Millersville, Md., set out food and water and caught five stray cats before a gray tabby belonging to her mother, 87-year-old Jeannette Haskins, turned up in the New Jersey woods where Haskins had gotten lost after taking a wrong turn while driving with her pet cat, Mokey.

