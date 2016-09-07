In plea deal, Minnesotan details boy's last hours

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man confessed Tuesday to abducting and killing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling nearly 27 years ago, recounting a crime that long haunted the state and providing details that included Jacob asking right after he was taken: "What did I do wrong?"

Danny Heinrich, 53, of Annandale made the admission as part of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge that could keep him locked up for at least 20 years, with civil commitment possible after that.

Asked in court whether he abducted, sexually assaulted and killed Jacob, Heinrich said: "Yes, I did."

As part of the plea agreement, Heinrich will not face state murder charges in Jacob's death. U.S. Attorney Andy Luger said the plea agreement was the only way to get Heinrich to show authorities where they could find the boy's remains.

"He's not getting away with anything. We got the truth. The Wetterling family will bring him [Jacob] home," Luger said.

Prosecutors said the family was consulted on and approved the plea agreement.

In the years after Jacob's disappearance, his mother, Patty Wetterling, became a nationally known advocate for missing children. A 1994 federal law named for Jacob requires states to establish sex offender registries.

With Jacob's mother and father, Jerry Wetterling, in a packed courtroom, Heinrich described putting on a mask and confronting Jacob and two friends with a revolver near Jacob's central Minnesota home of St. Joseph on Oct. 22, 1989.

Heinrich said he told the two friends to run, handcuffed Jacob and drove him to a gravel pit near Paynesville, where he sexually assaulted him. Afterward, Jacob asked whether Heinrich was taking him home.

"I said I can't take you all the way home," Heinrich said. "He started to cry. I said, 'Don't cry.'"

Heinrich said that at some point a patrol car with siren and lights activated passed nearby, causing him to panic. He said he pulled out his revolver, which had not been loaded, and put two rounds in the gun. He said he told Jacob to turn around. He held the gun to the boy's head and pulled the trigger. The gun didn't fire. Heinrich said he pulled the trigger a second time, the gun fired and Jacob fell to the ground.

Heinrich said he went home for a couple of hours, then went back to the gravel pit and buried Jacob about 100 yards away. He said he returned to the site about a year later and saw that Jacob's jacket and some bones had become exposed.

"I gathered up as much as I could and put it in the bag and transported it across the highway" to a field, and reburied the remains, he said. Sobbing could be heard in the courtroom as Heinrich described the crime.

Heinrich led authorities to Jacob's buried remains in a central Minnesota field last week. Jacob's remains were identified Saturday.

"It's incredibly painful to know his last days, last hours, last minutes," Patty Wetterling said. "To us, Jacob was alive until they found him."

Heinrich's attorneys declined to comment after the hearing.

Authorities in October named Heinrich as a person of interest in Jacob's disappearance when they announced the child pornography charges.

Heinrich had long been under investigators' scrutiny. They first questioned him shortly after Jacob's abduction, but he maintained his innocence, and they never had enough evidence to charge him. They again focused on him as part of a fresh look into Jacob's abduction around its 25th anniversary.

As part of that effort, investigators took another look at the sexual assault of 12-year-old Jared Scheierl of Cold Spring, nine months before Jacob's disappearance. Investigators had long suspected that the two cases were connected.

Using technology that wasn't available in 1989, investigators found Heinrich's DNA on Scheierl's sweatshirt. They used that evidence to get a search warrant for Heinrich's home, where they found a large collection of child pornography. The statute of limitations had expired for charging him in the assault on Scheierl, but a grand jury indicted him on 25 child pornography counts.

As part of Tuesday's plea deal, Heinrich also admitted to assaulting Scheierl.

The Associated Press typically doesn't identify victims of sexual assault, but Scheierl, now 40, has spoken publicly for years about his case, saying that talking about it helped him cope with the trauma.

Jacob's abduction shattered childhood innocence for many rural Minnesotans, changing the way parents let their kids roam. His smiling face appeared on countless posters and billboards over the years.

Heinrich is to be sentenced Nov. 21.

