Horse, dog tracks back effort to block Arkansas casinos

LITTLE ROCK — A horse track and dog track that offer electronic gambling are supporting a group that's fighting a proposed ballot measure to legalize casino gambling in three Arkansas counties.

The Committee to Protect Arkansas' Values/Stop Casinos Now said Wednesday that Oaklawn Jockey Club in Hot Springs and Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis are supporting its campaign. The committee did not say how much the tracks had donated to the effort.

The committee Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify the measure from the November ballot. The lawsuit claims the measure is misleading and that its supporters didn't follow the law for paid canvassers.

The proposal would allow three companies owned by supporters of the amendment to open casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.