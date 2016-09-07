Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You've dedicated yourself to mastering a skill and your expertise will earn you respect and special privileges this year. The next 10 weeks feature heart-swooning magic. Also, you'll get well-deserved credit for a victory. Publicize your work in October and you could double your money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It gets old, this accommodation of life's inconveniences and distractions. How you've longed for a day that includes nothing unnecessary or obligatory. This is it. Your day for straight-up business -- finally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel like you couldn't do the job without your helper, and this is true. The job certainly wouldn't get done in the same way without this person. Acknowledgement is in order.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Give yourself time to reach your goals. Success trick: Lower your expectations of what you'll be able to accomplish in a day, but raise your expectations of what you'll accomplish in 60 days.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The world may fall short of your vision today, but your focus on appreciating the reality you're in will cause a change in your wants and needs. In the back of your mind and the center of your heart, a new vision is forming.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you made up those rules to keep you on track, you were winging it , in the beginning. Now you see some of the restrictions were unnecessary. It's safe for you to change the rules now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're putting out a top-quality effort. Just know that you could be the sweetest peach in the world and there would still be a certain (albeit very small) percentage of the population who don't prefer peaches. Never mind them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've a charm that inspires devotion in others, and at times this has actually frightened you; you don't always want so much attention. However, right now, you could use some help. Work it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As for the people who aim for greatness and fall short again and again, they are the ones to align with and partner with because that kind of courage will get it right eventually and win big.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've come to a door. If you knock once or twice and no one lets you in, don't walk away. Keep knocking until you get your answer. The world on the other side of the door will be worth it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sure, life can be unfair. However, it's also possible that the idea of justice we have in our head isn't as complete as the one the universe has in mind. Perhaps this thing unfolding before us is as perfect as it is complex.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Who has made a positive difference in your life and why? You will set a goal that is similar to one that this person has pursued, and you will soon possess some of the same qualities.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): When you get your first right result, try for another and another so you can know and practice what it takes to succeed. The method is the true gold. The method is worth way more than the prize.

Food on 09/07/2016