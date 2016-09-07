Governor announces statewide computer coding competition

At Little Rock’s Hall High School, the latest stop on his coding tour, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a regional and state coding competition, an effort to continue the governor's emphasis on computer coding education.

That competition is open to public and private high school students across Arkansas in eighth through 12th grades, culminating in state winners next spring, Hutchinson told students during an assembly at the school Wednesday.

During the announcement, Krista Bourne, president of Verizon Wireless’ south-central region, presented a $40,000 check to go toward the competition, telling students that no matter the field — fashion, music or sports — there is coding involved.

“I will tell tell you that it’s what you enjoy doing, it’s what you wished you had access to, it’s the ideas in your mind that can all come to reality through coding,” Bourne told the high school students.

Hutchinson called the donation an “incredible kickoff” for the competition, encouraging Hall High School students to embrace the computer coding courses currently offered. Around 20 students at the school currently take advantage of the statewide mandate, he said.

“Every school in Arkansas is invited to have three-person teams to participate in this coding challenge, and as they compete at the regional level, the top two from each region will go to the state competition,” Hutchinson said.

In April, those selected to compete in the state competition will vie for college-savings scholarships: $2,000 for each member of the first-place team, $1,000 for each member of the second-place team and $500 for members of the third-place team.

Hutchinson said the winning school will also receive $20,000 for the purchase of computer equipment or other coding-related assistance.

Michael Poore, who is in his first school year as superintendent of the Little Rock School District, said no other school within the district could serve as a better site to announce the coding competition.

"I would love nothing more than to have [Hutchinson] back celebrating that the winner came from Hall High because the talent is here," Poore said.

Additional information regarding the competition is set to be released later this month, and a website through the state Department of Education will be available for registration details.

