GOP pursuing Clinton inquiry on erased emails

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans asked the Justice Department on Tuesday to investigate whether Hillary Clinton, her lawyers and the company that housed her email account obstructed justice when emails were deleted from her personal server.

It was the second time in two months that Republicans urged authorities to open an inquiry related to Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the emails should not have been deleted because there were orders in place at the time from two congressional committees to preserve messages on the account.

"The department should investigate and determine whether Secretary Clinton or her employees and contractors violated statutes that prohibit destruction of records, obstruction of congressional inquiries, and concealment or cover-up of evidence material to a congressional investigation," Chaffetz said in a letter to the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia.

Chaffetz also sent a letter to the Denver company that housed the account, Platte River Networks, with a request for documents and information related to the account and the deletions.

Since FBI Director James Comey announced July 5 that the bureau would recommend that Clinton not be charged in connection with her use of the account, Republicans have pushed the Justice Department to continue investigating her. Five days after Comey's announcement, they asked the department to open an inquiry into whether Clinton had lied in October when she testified before the committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

Clinton dismissed Chaffetz's request when asked about it by reporters on her campaign plane in Tampa, Fla. "The FBI resolved all of this," she said. "Their report answered all the questions; the findings included debunking the latest conspiracy theories."

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the request for another investigation was "just the latest misguided attempt to use taxpayer funds to help the Republican nominee, Donald Trump, and to essentially redo what the FBI has already investigated because Republicans disagree with the outcome for political reasons."

The Republicans' request has been met with silence from the Justice Department and the FBI, and prosecutors have shown no indication that they are willing to open another investigation. Legal experts have said that making a perjury case against Clinton would be difficult.

The FBI released 58 pages of investigative documents Friday related to its inquiry into Clinton's email practices and whether she and her aides mishandled classified information.

According to the documents, a top aide to Clinton told Platte River Networks in December 2014 to delete an archive of emails from her account. But Platte River apparently never followed those instructions.

Roughly three weeks after the existence of the account was revealed in March 2015, a Platte River employee deleted emails using a program called BleachBit. By that time, both Chaffetz's committee and the special committee investigating the Benghazi attacks had called for the emails to be preserved, Chaffetz said.

"This timeline of events raises questions as to whether the [Platte River Networks] engineer violated federal statutes that prohibit destruction of evidence and obstruction of a congressional investigation, among others, when the engineer erased Secretary Clinton's email contrary to congressional preservation orders and a subpoena," Chaffetz said in the letter to Platte River.

Chaffetz said a series of events in the days leading up to the deletions, including a conference call with Clinton's lawyers and the creation of a work ticket, "raises questions about whether Secretary Clinton, acting through her attorneys, instructed [Platte River Networks] to destroy records relevant to the then-ongoing congressional investigations."

Democrats said Chaffetz's facts were wrong. The FBI's memo shows that the Platte River employee who deleted the documents "did so on his own volition and before the conference call with Clinton's attorneys," Jennifer Werner, a spokesman for Cummings, said in an email.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Chozick of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/07/2016