Ex-NFL player was in sandwich fight before later assault arrest

SAN FRANCISCO — Hours before former 49er Bruce Miller was arrested for assault, a manager at a San Francisco restaurant says he had to kick him out after the player got in a fight over a sandwich.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports no one was hurt in the fight early Monday.

Tommy's Joynt Manager Eddie Martin says Miller had no money and wanted sandwiches from guests.

Later Monday police were called to a hotel after Miller tried to enter the room of an elderly couple. The couple's adult son, staying in the next room, told Miller he was at the wrong room.

Police say an intoxicated Miller attacked the son and punched his 70-year-old father. Both men were taken to the hospital. Later that afternoon, the 49ers released Miller from the team.