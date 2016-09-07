Ex-Fox anchor settles harassment suit

NEW YORK -- Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson settled her sexual-harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes for a reported $20 million and a public apology Tuesday, ending the case against the cable channel's founding chief executive.

Carlson alleged in a lawsuit filed two months ago that she was demoted and let go at Fox because she rejected Ailes' sexual advances and complained about workplace harassment.

In a statement, Fox parent company 21st Century Fox Corp. said, "We regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect and dignity that she and all of our colleagues deserve."

As part of the settlement with 21st Century Fox, Carlson was paid $20 million, according to a person familiar with the settlement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were confidential. The person also said that at least two other women had settled with Fox stemming from complaints they voiced to investigators from the law firm Paul, Weiss, Wharton & Garrison, which 21st Century Fox hired to look into the accusations against Ailes.

Ailes did not pay any of the settlement, said his lawyer, Susan Estrich.

Carlson said she is ready to move on to the next chapter in her life and promised to work to help women in the workplace. She thanked "all the brave women" who came forward to tell their own stories and others who supported her.

"All women deserve a dignified and respectful workplace," she said.

As part of the settlement, Carlson signed a confidentiality agreement.

Ailes, 76, denied Carlson's allegations when the lawsuit was filed. He had no comment Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, Fox News announced the departure of Greta Van Susteren from its nighttime lineup.

Van Susteren, who would have marked 15 years with the network in January, said on Facebook that Fox "has not felt like home to me for a few years." She did not elaborate. She has been temporarily replaced by Brit Hume.

She did not immediately return requests for comment. Fox's co-presidents, Jack Abernethy and Bill Shine, said in a statement that "we are grateful for Greta's many contributions over the years and wish her continued success."

A financial disagreement with the network led to Van Susteren's exit, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Van Susteren's husband, John Coale, said in a phone interview Tuesday that his wife exercised what is known as a "key man clause" Friday, which allowed her to leave if Ailes was not in control.

He said, "There's so much chaos; it's very hard to work there." He said the timing of her departure with the announcement of the settlement with Carlson was a "coincidence."

Asked about why Van Susteren had exercised the clause, Coale said, "There's more than meets the eye" and that there "might be litigation in the future," so he did not want to talk further.

Van Susteren was among the Fox employees who came forward to speak on Ailes' behalf after Carlson's lawsuit. She later said she wasn't trying to defend him, merely that she wanted to say she hadn't experienced harassment nor knew anybody who had.

Carlson, a former Miss America, worked for several years on the Fox & Friends morning show, then was switched to a less-visible afternoon time slot in 2013. She was told in June that her contract would not be renewed.

Carlson alleged that Ailes told her in a meeting, "You and I should have had a sexual relationship a long time ago." She said he ogled her, repeatedly commented about her legs and urged her to wear clothes that enhanced her figure.

New York magazine reported last week that Carlson began taking her iPhone into meetings with Ailes in 2014 and secretly recording their conversations.

Carlson's case led 21st Century Fox to launch its own investigation, and other women came forward with stories of being sexually harassed by Ailes, including Fox News host Megyn Kelly. A few women told their stories publicly.

Two weeks after Carlson sued, Ailes resigned, reportedly with a $40 million payout. He is said to be informally advising Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

At least two other women who spoke to investigators have reached financial settlements with 21st Century Fox in return for a promise not to sue, according to the person familiar with the investigation.

Another former Fox commentator, Andrea Tantaros, has filed a harassment lawsuit against the network. Fox is fighting that case and has described Tantaros as an "opportunist" in court papers.

