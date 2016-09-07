Q My ex has lived with a woman for about a year and a half. It was fine at first and I didn't mind, but they recently went on a trip with the kids, ages 8 and 11, and I realized this isn't OK with me -- to the point where I feel my boys have betrayed me by going on an overnight with them. I don't want to even talk to them when they come home. I'm to the point where I want to tell them either choose me or her. In my mind a new woman will never be in my kid's family -- ever -- and the next time they go on vacation I think I should be included because I don't think it is right that she spend time with my children if I want to be there. What's good ex-etiquette?

A Not this -- times a thousand. Although what you express here are very human emotions, they are the kind of thoughts you should keep to yourself -- and try to work through with the help of a therapist. Everything you wrote is about you and not about your kids. To not want to talk to your children because they went on vacation with their dad and his girlfriend of a year and a half is so misguided that if you truly treat your kids as you describe, it's emotionally abusive. "Put your kids first" is the first and primary rule to good ex-etiquette. You are not.

Divorce changes a lot of things -- starting with the concept of "family." It sounds as if you think you are their real and true family and their time with dad is just an afterthought. I can assure you that this is not true to your children. They love both parents, and if they are like most kids with whom I have worked, they face an inner conflict regarding allegiance to each parent each time they go back and forth. "If I have fun at dad's will mom be upset?" "If I like dad's girlfriend, is that betraying mom?" Your job is to help them adjust, not make it more difficult.

I remember when my bonus daughter told me that when she was little she told her mother that she would hate me if she wanted her to. Thank goodness her mother understood that her daughter loving me had nothing to do with her affection for her and actually made her child more safe and secure now that she had two homes. She told her she didn't want her to hate anyone. That was putting the child first.

Finally, to think you should go on future vacations with dad and his girlfriend when the kids go with them is completely absurd. You chose to get a divorce, and too much togetherness can be very confusing to your kids. Your communication with dad should be about the children -- period -- not traveling with them because you don't want his girlfriend to get close to your kids. The best thing that could happen is that girlfriend becomes a permanent fixture and your kids form a loving bond with her. That is, if you want what's best for the kids. That's putting them first -- and good ex-etiquette.

Jann Blackstone is the author of Ex-Etiquette for Parents: Good Behavior After Divorce or Separation, and the founder of Bonus Families -- bonusfamilies.com. Contact her at

