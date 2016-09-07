Donations cited, justice's recusal sought in appeal

Attorneys in a wrongful-death lawsuit against nursing-home owner Michael Morton have filed a motion asking Justice Rhonda Wood of the Arkansas Supreme Court to recuse from an appeal in the Pulaski County case and any others that might affect Morton or his nursing homes.

The motion came in Morton's appeal of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's March 4 order granting class-action status to plaintiff Andrew Phillips on behalf of all residents of Morton's Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in North Little Rock from June 11, 2010, to the present. The class action also applies to the estates of such residents.

Phillips' mother, Dorothy Phillips, was a resident of the North Little Rock nursing home from August 2013 until Feb. 22, 2014. She died Feb. 23, 2014.

The recusal motion, filed by Andrew Phillips' attorneys with the Supreme Court, cites tens of thousands of dollars in contributions from Morton and his businesses to Wood's successful 2014 campaign for the Supreme Court -- $46,000, according to previously reviewed campaign records.

[DOCUMENT: Click here to read the motion to dismiss Associate Justice Rhonda Wood.]

"The appearance of any [judicial] bias must be avoided at all cost so as not to tarnish the public's confidence in our system of justice or the integrity of the judicial system," Phillips' attorneys, H. Gregory Campbell and Brian Reddick, wrote in the motion filed Aug. 30.

Wood declined comment in an email Tuesday, citing rules of ethics that prohibit her from discussing pending cases.

The motion notes that documents in a separate corruption lawsuit against Morton and former state Sen. Gilbert Baker show that Morton had included 16 checks at $2,000 each for Wood's campaign in a FedEx package sent to Baker on July 8, 2013 -- months before judicial campaigns could seek or accept contributions under Arkansas law.

"Based upon the circumstances presented here, the public might reasonably question Justice Wood's impartiality," the attorneys argued.

Baker, who had helped raise money for Wood's campaign, testified during a deposition last year that he realized the checks were premature, so he changed the dates on them and did not tell Wood's campaign about them until it held a fundraiser in late November 2013. Wood has said she would have told Baker to return any such checks had she known about them.

The premature checks were first disclosed in a court filing in a Faulkner County lawsuit accusing Morton and Baker of conspiring to bribe former Circuit Judge Michael Maggio so Maggio would lower a jury's $5.2 million judgment against Morton's Greenbrier nursing home. Maggio lowered the verdict to $1 million on July 10, 2013, and pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in January 2015. He later tried to withdraw that plea and has appealed.

In urging Wood's recusal, Phillips' attorneys wrote, "It is well known that Michael Morton and his companies, including the Defendants in this case, contribute large sums of money to judicial races to support judicial candidates he believes will be sympathetic to his cause."

The attorneys said a check from Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was among those that Baker altered.

They said the Arkansas Code of Judicial Conduct provides that a "judge shall disqualify himself or herself in any proceeding in which the judge's impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

Wood should recuse not only from hearing this case but also from any case involving Morton or his nursing homes "as well as any other nursing home case" that might affect Morton or his companies, the attorneys argued.

Morton and Baker have denied any wrongdoing in the criminal and civil cases relating to Maggio.

A hearing is scheduled this morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court in Conway on the lawsuit against Morton and Baker.

Also named as defendants in the Pulaski County lawsuit, filed in December 2014, are Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Central Arkansas Nursing Center Inc. and Nursing Consultants Inc.

Central Arkansas Nursing Center has the same Fort Smith address as Morton's other businesses. Nursing Consultants has a Hot Springs address.

Phillips alleges that Morton and his companies "engaged in a civil conspiracy to chronically understaff" the North Little Rock nursing home and that the action constituted "a deceptive business practice ... unjustly enriching Michael Morton." The lawsuit is pending while the class-certification issue is on appeal.

A deputy clerk at the Supreme Court said Tuesday that unless a case is expedited, the justices are not formally advised of a motion until after 10 calendar days have elapsed without a response. No response had been filed as of Tuesday.

In an email, Matt DeCample, a spokesman for Morton, said, "If there's a response to be had, it'll be made to the Court."

