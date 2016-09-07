Creature Feature

My dog gets obsessed with toys with squeakers in them. She has ripped apart stuffed toys to find the squeaker thing. Why does she do this? Sometimes she chews on a squeaky toy hard enough to break the squeaker. I want her to have fun, but replacing toys isn't cheap.

Many dogs go straight for the squeaker when they get a new toy. My Pomeranian was too small to do much damage to a squeaky toy, but she'd lie on the floor for what seemed like hours, contentedly chewing and working over a toy just so she could hear it squeak. Nothing made her happier.

Dana Ebbecke of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explains in the October/November issue of Dogster magazine that dogs like squeakers because the high-pitched noises they make sound like prey. That's why many dogs go for the metaphorical jugular when given a toy that squeaks, she explains.

Tearing apart squeaky toys means an owner either has to buy replacement toys or withhold squeaky toys entirely. But the more serious issue for owners to consider is that dogs who rip and chew their toys sometimes swallow stuffing or even the squeaker, either of which can cause problems if they get stuck in the stomach or intestines.

Ebbecke recommends choosing toys made of durable materials or buying ones with replaceable squeakers. Also, keep an eye on your dog while she's playing with a particularly exciting toy to make sure she doesn't eat anything she shouldn't.

My dog got a lot of mileage out of a squeaky fabric Kong toy that cost about $3. Kong is known for its hard rubber toys shaped like the Michelin Man, but the company also has a line of plush toys that contain no stuffing but are designed so that squeakers can be replaced. The cost of squeakers is $1.50 for six small ones or $10 for 30 large squeakers.

In addition to supervising your dog while she plays with her toys, you can take steps to make sure she gets maximum enjoyment from them (while they last). The Humane Society of the United States recommends providing a dog with a variety of toys so that the dog doesn't become bored with them.

A dog should have at least one toy to carry around, one to "kill" and one to baby. Dogs who like to chase and retrieve their toys need a variety of balls, flying disks and other things that are easy to carry in their mouths. You might leave your dog's favorite toy out all the time, but rotate the others on a weekly basis to ensure they'll last longer and your dog won't become bored with them.

While dogs can amuse themselves with many toys, they also need interactive toys that you and the dog can play with together. Dogs need "people time," plus playing together brings dogs and owners closer. Playtime helps dogs work off excess physical and mental energy, which means they're less likely to develop destructive and obsessive habits (chewing on furniture, for example).

When choosing toys, the Humane Society says, make sure that toys are the appropriate size for the pet. Large dogs shouldn't be given toys sized for small dogs because they could be easily swallowed or get stuck in a dog's throat. Conversely, small dogs won't enjoy toys they can't pick up and carry in their mouths. My tiny Pom, however, did like having a medium-size stuffed animal she could whale on -- especially if it contained a squeaker.

Politically minded people or those who simply enjoy political parody might want to check out two chew toys featuring the likenesses of the 2016 presidential candidates.

Created by Vermont pet toymaker Fuzzu, the Donald Trump chew toy sports "quaffed plush hair and flashy garb." The Hillary Clinton toy is decked out in a bright red pant suit and pearls. Dogs may not care about their appearance or the $19.99 price tag, but should be delighted to discover that the toys contain squeakers.

The 17-inch-tall toys' floppy arms and legs are attached to the poly-canvas bodies with fortified seams that have been triple-stitched for durability, according to the company's website, fuzzutoys.com. Unfortunately, both toys are sold out, but Fuzzu says they should be back in stock this month -- with time to spare for dogs to cast their votes for the "candidate" that squeaks the loudest.

