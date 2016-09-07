Chlorine strike reported in Aleppo

BEIRUT -- The Syrian government dropped a bomb containing chlorine on a besieged neighborhood in the city of Aleppo on Tuesday, according to residents and hospitals in the area.

The reports could not be independently verified, and it was not clear how it was determined that chlorine gas was released.

A medical report from the al-Quds hospital in the besieged eastern rebel-held part of Aleppo was shared with journalists via text messages. It said at least 71 people, including 37 children and 10 women, were treated for breathing difficulties and dry cough, and that "a strong smell of chlorine emanated from their clothes." The report said 10 of the patients were in critical care, including a pregnant woman.

Ibrahem Alhaj, a member of the Syria Civil Defense first responders' team, also known as the White Helmets, said he got to the scene in the crowded al-Sukkari neighborhood shortly after a helicopter dropped barrels containing what he said were four chlorine cylinders. He said he himself had difficulty breathing and used a mask soaked in saltwater to prevent irritation.

At least 80 civilians were taken to hospitals and treated for breathing difficulties, he said. A video by the rescuers shows children crying and men coughing.

"Most of those injured where women and children," he said in a telephone interview. "It is a crowded neighborhood."

The head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 70 people suffered from breathing difficulties after the barrel bomb attack in al-Sukkari. The Observatory's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, said he could not ascertain whether it was chlorine gas attack.

Chlorine gas is a crude weapon that can be fatal in high concentrations. In lower doses, it can damage lungs or cause severe breathing difficulties and other symptoms, including causing a person to throw up and experience nausea.

The attack came as Syrian government loyalists battled to consolidate their hold over what had been the last rebel supply line into the opposition-held east of the city, after the capture of the route on Sunday.

Witnesses in Aleppo said the chlorine was apparently contained in a barrel bomb dropped on the al-Sukkari neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Aref al-Aref, a resident and activist, said he rushed to the area as soon as he heard the explosion and found people prostrate on the ground, without immediate evidence of injuries.

"There was no trace of shrapnel or gaping wounds or anything like that, which I thought was odd," he said. "They were just coughing intensely and having trouble breathing, and there was this smell as if a swimming pool had exploded in the area."

The use of chlorine as a weapon of war is banned under international conventions.

A team of international inspectors determined in late August that the Syrian government and Islamic State militants were responsible for chemical attacks carried out in 2014 and 2015. But the U.N. Security Council failed to agree on whether to impose sanctions on the government in line with a September 2013 resolution authorizing sanctions that can be militarily enforced for any use of chemical weapons in Syria.

Russia, a close Syrian government ally, has blocked sanctions against President Bashar Assad's government.

This was the second reported chlorine attack in a month in rebel-held Aleppo, and though chlorine attacks kill fewer people than the conventional bombings that claim dozens of lives on a daily basis, they deepen the fears of people trapped by the war.

"I saw the horror of all the people. Everyone was scared," said Abdulkafi Hamdo, an Aleppo activist who arrived in the area shortly after the attack. "They were shocked. They don't know what to do. 'It's chlorine,' they were saying. 'What will they use after this?'"

U.S.-Russian negotiations have focused on securing a cease-fire around Aleppo and the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians along the route that was captured by the government on Sunday.

A Turkish spokesman said Turkey was pushing for the cease-fire, which would extend through the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, due to begin Monday.

Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his U.S. and Russian counterparts during the Group of 20 meeting in China about the cease-fire.

Kalin told private broadcaster NTV on Tuesday that the initial plan was for a 48-hour ceasefire.

U.S. officials have said they plan to keep talking to Russia and are still hopeful they can secure a deal. But now that the Syrian government has succeeded in surrounding Aleppo entirely, it is unclear whether the forces loyal to Assad would be prepared to accept terms that would impede their ability to continue to attack the rebels, even if the United States and Russia were to agree.

Also Tuesday, the Turkish government said two Turkish soldiers were killed and five were injured in an attack by the Islamic State on two Turkish tanks in northern Syria.

They were the first casualties inflicted by the Islamic State since Turkey dispatched troops and tanks to the area recently.

