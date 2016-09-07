Cash-counter locks door, foils gunman at Little Rock business

Little Rock police were investigating after a masked man tried to rob a Dollar General store Sunday.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to the business at 4748 Springer Blvd. The store manager, Natalie Wilbert, 23, told police she was counting money in her office when she looked at a surveillance video screen and saw that a man wearing a ski mask had walked inside the business, according to a police report. The man tried to enter Wilbert's office, but she locked the door.

The robber then tucked a handgun into his back pocket and fled the business, according to the report. Nothing was taken and there were no injuries.

Officers searched the area but made no arrests.

The robber is described as black, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and 21 to 25 years old. He wore a white shirt and white pants.