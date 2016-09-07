Blast in Baghdad kills 12, hurts 28

BAGHDAD — A car bombing claimed by the Islamic State extremist group struck a bustling commercial area of central Baghdad overnight, killing at least 12 civilians, Iraqi officials said Tuesday.

The explosives-laden pickup was left in a parking lot in the Shiite-dominated district of Karradah, near a hospital and shops, a police officer said. Up to 28 people were wounded, and at least 15 cars were damaged, he said.

A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Mourners held a funeral procession for some of the dead Tuesday morning.

The Islamic State issued a statement saying the suicide attack targeted Shiites. The authenticity of the statement could not be independently verified, but it was posted on militant websites commonly used by the extremists.