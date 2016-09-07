Arkansas governor staying neutral on lawsuit limits measure

Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, speaks during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he's staying neutral on a ballot measure to limit damages awarded in medical lawsuits despite his general support for so-called tort reform efforts.

The Republican governor told reporters Wednesday that for now he's not weighing in on the proposal to allow the Legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum $250,000 cap. Hutchinson said he'll likely announce before the election how he'll vote on the proposal, but he's focusing for now on debates over other ballot measures.

Two lawsuits have been filed before the state Supreme Court by opponents who call the measure misleading and say it should be disqualified from the ballot. The conservative Family Council Action Committee on Tuesday said it's opposing the measure.