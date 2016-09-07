Arkansas court: No oral arguments in medical marijuana case

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Supreme Court says it won't hold oral arguments in an attempt to get one of two medical marijuana measures disqualified from the November ballot.

Justices on Wednesday denied a request for oral arguments in the challenge brought by a coalition of groups opposed to the measure legalizing marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions. The coalition includes the state Chamber of Commerce, the Arkansas Farm Bureau and the Family Council Action Committee.

The coalition claims the proposal is misleading to voters and has asked the court to prevent election officials from counting any votes for it. The coalition is also challenging a competing medical marijuana measure.

The court is considering several attempts to block votes for ballot measures in the November election.