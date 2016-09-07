3 more raisin pies, pasta on the menu

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

I must confess, I had no idea raisin pie would be so popular with Alley Kats.

Here are a few more recipes for JoAnn Breedlove.

"Little Mrs. Dorothy Young owned and operated Snappy Service in Camden, a little hole-in-the-wall restaurant, for many years. In the 1970s and early '80s when I worked a couple of doors down from Snappy's, I'd beg her to save me a slice of her raisin pie. She didn't make them every week. She finally shared her recipe with me," writes Norma Beaver.

"When I saw Mrs. Breedlove's request, I instantly thought of Dorothy's pie. It has regular meringue, but it's scrumptious! I microwave the filling until thickened to the right consistency. But of course, Dorothy cooked hers over the stove top."

Snappy's Raisin Cream Pie

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 egg yolks

1 tablespoon flour

1 cup raisins

2 cups milk

1 baked pie crust

Stir all ingredients together. Cook on medium heat until thickened. Pour into baked crust. Top with meringue (recipe not included) and brown.

Paulette Putt sent two raisin pie recipes, both of which are popular with her friends and family.

Paulette's Raisin Pie No. 1

1 stick butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup raisins soaked in warm water and drained

1 unbaked deep dish pie crust

Melt butter in microwave. Mix in sugar, eggs, vinegar, vanilla and raisins. Pour into crust. Bake 30 to 35 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Paulette's Raisin Pie No. 2

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/4 cup milk or half-and-half

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup raisins, plumped in hot water, drained well

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

Beat eggs with a wire whisk. Stir in sugar, melted margarine and milk. Stir in pecans and raisins. Mix well. Pour into pie shell and bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 60 minutes, until brown.

And because man and woman cannot live on pie alone ... (but oh, wouldn't it be nice if we could?):

Mary Haney shares this breakfast casserole.

"A friend made this for a brunch I attended. Don't know where she got the recipe," Haney writes.

Sausage Breakfast Casserole

1 pound sausage

5 slices firm white bread, buttered, cut into ½ inch cubes

Butter

3 cups (12 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided use

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained, divided use

4 eggs

2 cups milk

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon pepper

Cook sausage.

Spread half of the bread in a 2 quart casserole or 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with half of the cheese and half of the chiles. Add sausage. Top with remaining bread, cheese and chiles.

Beat eggs, milk, salt, chili powder and pepper. Pour over all. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Should be firm when gently shaken. Let stand 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure it's cooked and not mushy.

Haney also shares this dinner casserole.

Pizza Pasta

1 pound ground beef

½ cup chopped green pepper

½ cup chopped onion

12 ounces rotini, noodles, rigatoni or similar pasta

3 ounces pepperoni

1 (10-ounce) can Rotel

2 (24-ounce) jars or cans of spaghetti sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Brown beef, green pepper and onion together. Cook pasta as directed and drain. Add pepperoni, Rotel, sauce and cooked pasta to beef mixture. Pour into greased 9-by-13-inch casserole. Sprinkle cheese over the top. Bake at 350 until cheese is melted.

REQUEST

• Minestrone with "a rich beef-like broth" and no tomatoes for Linda Dickerson.

Send recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to Kelly Brant, Idea Alley, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203; email:

kbrant@arkansasonline.com

Food on 09/07/2016