$3 million in jewels missing from Drake, Future tour bus

This Dec. 18, 2013 file photo shows rapper Drake on the last date of his "Would You Like A Tour? 2013" at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say $3 million worth of jewelry was taken from a tour bus belonging to rappers Drake and DJ Future the Prince.

Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said the theft occurred Tuesday night at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, where the men were performing.

According to investigators, a suspect entered the bus between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. and removed a briefcase containing the jewelry.

Lewis says police do not disclose the identities of burglary victims but confirmed the jewelry did not belong to Drake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The "Hotline Bling" rapper and Future are in the middle of their Summer Sixteen concert tour.