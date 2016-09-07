10 civilians killed in Syrian city hit by suspicious gas, activists say

Syrian activists say at least 10 civilians have been killed in a new airstrike on the neighborhood where a suspected chlorine gas attack struck the previous day.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least one child was among the victims of Wednesday's strike on the al-Sukkari neighborhood in the contested city of Aleppo.

The Aleppo branch of the Syrian Civil Defense search and rescue organization put the initial casualty toll at 20 dead and more than 40 wounded but disparate tolls are common in the aftermath of airstrikes.

Medical workers in the city have said the opposition-controlled neighborhood was hit with chlorine gas on Tuesday, though the report could not be independently verified. They treated at least 70 people for breathing difficulties. A 13-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man died from further complications Wednesday.

Activists and medical workers say Syrian government and Russian jets are behind the attacks.

