Woman who lost necklace in restaurant ceiling collapse finds diamond at Arkansas park

Thomas and Deborah Miller pose for a photo after finding at 1.05-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park Monday.

A Tennessee woman who lost a diamond necklace when a restaurant ceiling collapsed on her found a replacement gem at Crater of Diamonds State Park this week, officials said in a news release.

Park Interpreter Betty Coors said in the release that Deborah Miller, of Ripley, Tenn., was on a "special mission" when she found a 1.05-carat white diamond Monday.

Coors said Miller told park officials she lost the diamond necklace and an earring set when an accident caused a restaurant ceiling to fall on her and her husband in 2011, trapping both of them beneath rubble. Miller was airlifted to the hospital and discovered later that her jewelry had been lost in the accident.

"Deborah was understandably heartbroken," Coors wrote. "The accident also led her and [her husband] to Crater of Diamonds State Park, on a quest to replace the lost diamond."

Miller found the replacement diamond after only 10 minutes of searching at the park Monday morning, according to the release. The pea-sized diamond was about twice the size of the one on the necklace she had lost, the park added.