Wise named SEC DL of the Week
Posted: September 6, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Deatrich Wise was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week by the conference Tuesday after equaling his career-high with seven tackles in Arkansas' 21-20 comeback win over Louisiana Tech.
Wise had one solo tackle in the opener, while his third-down combo sack with Jeremiah Ledbetter thwarted Louisiana Tech's final drive, forcing a punt that allowed Arkansas to run the clock out. Wise also had three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.