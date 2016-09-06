Wise named SEC DL of the Week

Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of a game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fayetteville.

— Senior defensive end Deatrich Wise was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week by the conference Tuesday after equaling his career-high with seven tackles in Arkansas' 21-20 comeback win over Louisiana Tech.

Wise had one solo tackle in the opener, while his third-down combo sack with Jeremiah Ledbetter thwarted Louisiana Tech's final drive, forcing a punt that allowed Arkansas to run the clock out. Wise also had three quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.