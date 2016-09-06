UA secondary still pliable; TCU next

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said the Razorbacks will have to tighten up on their tackling and the coverage issues that came to light in Saturday's 21-20 victory over Louisiana Tech.

The Razorbacks will have to do it quickly, with a date against the pass-happy spread offense of No. 13 TCU looming on Saturday.

And they'll have to do it a man down in the secondary after the loss of versatile Kevin Richardson for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

The loss of Richardson, the top nickel back and a key backup at corner and safety, will likely move Henre Toliver from boundary corner to the nickel spot he played most of the past two seasons. Ryan Pulley, who pulled duty at boundary corner after Richardson's injury on Saturday, will be joined this week by senior DJ Dean, who sat out the opener to give more rest to his hamstring.

"We'll shuffle some things around," Smith said. "Henre Toliver, Ryan Pulley, DJ Dean being back in the fold, we've got some guys at that slot corner position."

Louisiana Tech quarterback J'mar Smith completed 19 of 31 (61.3 percent) passes for 212 yards in his first college game. The Razorbacks recorded one interception, by linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and sacked the redshirt freshman three times for 20 yards in losses, including a key combo sack by Jeremiah Ledbetter and Deatrich Wise on third and 10 on Louisiana Tech's final offensive play. That sack was produced by a formation that featured Ledbetter at end and Randy Ramsey blitzing from a linebacker spot.

Smith, utilizing a quick drop, hit slot receiver Trent Taylor eight times for 78 yards and attacked the spots where Arkansas defensive backs were giving the most cushion.

"I think we're doing a good job getting hands on receivers at the line of scrimmage," Smith said. "We need to be a little bit closer to the slot receivers when they're getting off the ball. When they were off the ball, we provided some space there.

"But we know what the issues are and we will work to address them."

Kenny Hill, making his debut as TCU's quarterback, completed 33 of 49 passes for 439 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Horned Frogs' 59-41 victory over South Dakota State last Saturday.

Hill led Texas A&M to a 35-28 come-from-behind victory in overtime against Arkansas as a sophomore in 2014. He completed 21 of 41 passes for 386 yards, with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception, in that game.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema was asked how Hill has progressed since that game in 2014.

"His decision-making was very good and he throws the ball with a lot more accuracy and has more velocity on it," Bielema said. "As the game wore on, he settled into the plan they were giving him a lot better."

Bielema said the Razorbacks played more press coverage against Louisiana Tech last week than in any previous game since he's been at Arkansas. Based on tape study by WholeHogSports.com, field cornerback Jared Collins played 13 snaps of press coverage within a yard of the line of scrimmage, while the combination of Toliver and Pulley played 14 snaps of press coverage against the Bulldogs.

"It was quite a bit," Smith said.

"It kind of threw them off rhythm," Bielema said of the press looks. "Without a doubt it was an adjustment for them to deal with, especially as the game wore on."

The Bulldogs converted 5 of 11 third-down plays, four through the air. Three of the passing conversions came when Louisiana Tech needed 10, 9 and 6 yards to move the chains.

"We missed two tackles that would have been behind the sticks," Smith said. "One was a tougher tackle and the other was one we just absolutely had to make that was in the fourth quarter."

TCU will present challenges with receivers like Taj Williams, a 6-4 junior college transfer who had 11 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown last week. Jaelan Austin, a 6-2 sophomore, had two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, and LSU transfer John Diarse, a 6-1, 209-pound junior, had two catches for 36 yards. KaVontae Turpin, a 5-9 speedster, had a 33-yard reception.

The Horned Frogs run their offense fast, like many other Big 12 teams.

"They're going to be spread and they'll go as fast as they can," Bielema said. "They go as fast as you possibly humanly can, so we're going to need to have a little bit more of an urgency."

Louisiana Tech also ran hurry-up for parts of the season opener.

"There were some things they did to create space for receivers without the ball that we obviously have got to improve upon," Smith said. "That's going to be a big challenge for us this week. We've got to tackle and get our hands on receivers in space and re-route."

Smith said Turpin does many of the things Tech's Taylor did last week.

"He's an excellent football player," Smith said. "They line him up in the slot, much like we saw last week. We have to be ready for that."

