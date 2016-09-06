State asks to tie killing to robbery

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson said he will rule within the coming days whether details of a robbery police say was committed by an accused killer can be used as evidence at the defendant's murder trial.

Henry Alexander Harmon, 45, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated robbery over accusations he stormed into the Little Rock hotel room of 33-year-old John Edward Williams Jr. and shot the younger man while trying to rob him and his fiancee in January 2012. The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned Harmon's murder conviction in September 2012.

With Harmon's retrial set for Oct. 4, prosecutors have moved to introduce evidence that Harmon robbed a Shell convenience store at 4100 W. Markham St. the night before the killing.

In a recent court hearing, deputy prosecutor Amanda Fields argued that the way the holdup was committed, the clothing the robber was wearing and the car he used are so similar to the circumstances of the Williams slaying that jurors at Harmon's murder trial should hear about it.

Store clerk Tim Paschen testified at the hearing that a man wearing a red scarf or bandanna around his neck had gone to the cash register to pay for coffee.

But when Paschen opened the register, the man tried to grab money out of it, leading to a struggle between the two, Paschen told the judge. The man knocked him down and fled.

The man fled with some money but the store manager, Michelle Green, set off the alarm and was able to describe the car the man used to police. Police pulled over Harmon, driving a brown 1989 Lincoln Continental, later that morning.

He let them search the car, and they found a plaid shirt in the trunk, which looked like the one the robber had been wearing, according to police testimony.

Officers let him go after he said he'd loaned his car to a prostitute overnight, but detectives got an arrest warrant when both Paschen and Green picked him out of a photo lineup as the robber.

Harmon was arrested the day after the robbery, about six hours after the killing, and charged in both cases.

With a red bandanna, Harmon's car and his purported need for money at the time of the killing being an issue in the murder case, the prosecutor argued that jurors should be allowed to consider the facts of the holdup when they decide whether Harmon is the killer.

Defense attorney Toney Brasuell disputed there were significant similarities between the crimes, pointing out that Paschen wasn't completely sure what the robber was wearing: a red bandanna, a red scarf or a red turtleneck.

The fact that Harmon was driving his car the morning before the slaying does not prove whether he had the vehicle at the time of the killing, Brasuell told the judge. The plaid shirt doesn't prove anything either, Brasuell argued, saying that allowing details of the robbery into the murder trial would do more to make his client look bad than it would prove that Harmon had killed anyone.

Prosecutors say Harmon targeted Williams' hotel room for robbery in January 2012 because he was broke but had learned that Williams' fiancee, Christina Anna Dyer, had just collected a $9,000 disability payment. However, the couple didn't have that money in cash; Dyer had received the payment through a debit card.

Police said the armed intruder who kicked in the door of the couple's Heritage House motel room started shooting into the room, striking Williams four times, and pistol-whipped Dyer. She ran naked from the room and hid behind some bushes until the gunman left, police said.

But hotel employees called for help, and police arrived in time to chase the killer's fleeing car from the South University Avenue motel to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he got away but left the car.

Near the vehicle, Harmon's 1989 Lincoln Continental, police found a red bandanna containing Harmon's DNA and the victim's blood, and a jacket that held the car's keys, a receipt in Harmon's name and the blood-spattered murder weapon.

Harmon was arrested after a female friend, Nakita Smith, told police she was with him at the motel the night of the killing. Another acquaintance, Rahim Basir, told investigators that Harmon had talked about hiding his car, clothes and the pistol used in the killing.

That evidence was good enough for a jury. The panel did reduce the murder charge from the original count of capital murder to first-degree murder.

Jurors then sentenced him to 105 years in prison, despite Harmon's defense that he was too experienced a criminal to leave behind incriminating evidence.

Prosecutors dropped the convenience store robbery case after that conviction since Harmon was classified as a violent offender who could not qualify for any early release from prison.

Harmon testified in his own defense at his November 2012 trial, describing a drug addiction that had taken over his life and admitting to a 20-year criminal history that includes convictions for theft and drug-dealing. However, court rules shielded him from having to tell jurors about his violent convictions for first-degree and second-degree battery.

"There is a bandanna that has been found at Children's Hospital, and I have heard all this evidence and the sweatshirt and these things that have my DNA on them. I have clothing in the car. That was my clothing. That was my hoodie. I can't deny that, period," he testified during the trial. "As we know I am a convicted felon. Common sense for me is if I am committing a crime, I will not leave articles pertaining to me."

The bandanna wasn't his, but he'd used it to wipe off sweat before, he testified. The blood police found came from a cut he'd suffered on his hand a week earlier, Harmon said. He said he'd never met the victims and denied any relationship to Smith, the woman who said she was with him at the motel the night of the killing.

"I deny ever killing Mr. Williams. I don't know anything about it," he testified. "I am being honest about this. My prior felonies are not causing me to lie."

He told jurors another man was the killer, someone he'd loaned his car to that night. He told jurors he was using the drugs in a crack house at the time the victim was killed.

"I gave him my car, and he gave me about $200 and about $300 worth of cocaine," Harmon testified at trial. "I had clothing of mine in the car, a hygiene bag with a lot of my personal information in there. I trusted him. In that mind frame, I just really wanted to get high at that time."

The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld his conviction but a further appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court was successful in overturning it in a September 2014 ruling.

In that decision, the high court ruled that Harmon should have been allowed to use DNA evidence that showed the DNA of an unidentified person was present on the sweatshirt and bandanna that also had Harmon's genetic material on it.

That 6-3 ruling by the justices said the court 20-year-old court precedent the judge had relied on to exclude that evidence, Zinger v State, did not apply.

