SEC releases hoops schedule; Hogs' slate finalized

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson reacts to his team in the first half of the Razorbacks' 68-61 loss to Florida Thursday, March 10, 2016 at SEC Basketball tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

— Arkansas will begin conference basketball action in December for the first time it joined the SEC in the 1991-92 season.

The SEC released its conference basketball schedule Tuesday, finalizing Arkansas' 2016-17 slate. The Razorbacks unveiled their nonconference schedule Aug. 25.

Arkansas will open SEC play Thursday, Dec. 29 at home against Florida. In addition to being the first time SEC play has started in December since the Hogs joined the league, the game against Florida also marks the first time Arkansas will open the conference schedule at home since 2012 after four straight road openers.

Arkansas will travel to Kentucky on Jan. 7 for the teams' only regular-season meeting this year, which means Bentonville native and highly touted Kentucky freshman Malik Monk won't make an appearance in Bud Walton Arena if he declares for the 2017 NBA Draft, where he's projected as a first-round pick, following his freshman year.

Arkansas will play Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt twice while facing each other conference foe once.

2016-17 Arkansas Basketball Schedule

Fri., Oct. 28 - Central Missouri (Exhibition)

Fri., Nov. 4 - Emporia State (Exhibition)

Fri., Nov. 11 - Fort Wayne, TBD

Mon., Nov. 14 - Southern Illinois, TBD

Fri., Nov. 18 - Texas-Arlington, TBD

Tues., Nov. 22 - at Minnesota, TBD

Mon., Nov. 28 - Mount Saint Mary's, TBD

Thurs., Dec. 1 - Stephen F. Austin, TBD

Sat., Dec. 3 - Austin Peay, TBD

Tues., Dec. 6 - Houston, TBD

Sat., Dec. 10 - North Florida, TBD

Sat., Dec. 17 - Texas (Houston), TBD

Tues., Dec. 20 - North Dakota State, TBD

Thurs., Dec. 22 - Sam Houston State (North Little Rock), TBD

Thurs., Dec. 29 - Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network*

Tues., Jan. 3 - at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Sat., Jan. 7 - at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Tues., Jan. 10 - Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network*

Sat., Jan. 14 - Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network*

Tues., Jan. 17 - at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network*

Sat., Jan. 21 - LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Tues., Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Sat., Jan. 28 - at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Wed., Feb. 1 - Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network*

Sat., Feb. 4 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 7 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 11 - at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 15 - at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 18 - Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 22 - Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

Feb. 25 - at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*

March 1 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2*

March 4 - Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN/2*