SEC releases hoops schedule; Hogs' slate finalized
Posted: September 6, 2016 at 1:02 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will begin conference basketball action in December for the first time it joined the SEC in the 1991-92 season.
The SEC released its conference basketball schedule Tuesday, finalizing Arkansas' 2016-17 slate. The Razorbacks unveiled their nonconference schedule Aug. 25.
Arkansas will open SEC play Thursday, Dec. 29 at home against Florida. In addition to being the first time SEC play has started in December since the Hogs joined the league, the game against Florida also marks the first time Arkansas will open the conference schedule at home since 2012 after four straight road openers.
Arkansas will travel to Kentucky on Jan. 7 for the teams' only regular-season meeting this year, which means Bentonville native and highly touted Kentucky freshman Malik Monk won't make an appearance in Bud Walton Arena if he declares for the 2017 NBA Draft, where he's projected as a first-round pick, following his freshman year.
Arkansas will play Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt twice while facing each other conference foe once.
2016-17 Arkansas Basketball Schedule
Fri., Oct. 28 - Central Missouri (Exhibition)
Fri., Nov. 4 - Emporia State (Exhibition)
Fri., Nov. 11 - Fort Wayne, TBD
Mon., Nov. 14 - Southern Illinois, TBD
Fri., Nov. 18 - Texas-Arlington, TBD
Tues., Nov. 22 - at Minnesota, TBD
Mon., Nov. 28 - Mount Saint Mary's, TBD
Thurs., Dec. 1 - Stephen F. Austin, TBD
Sat., Dec. 3 - Austin Peay, TBD
Tues., Dec. 6 - Houston, TBD
Sat., Dec. 10 - North Florida, TBD
Sat., Dec. 17 - Texas (Houston), TBD
Tues., Dec. 20 - North Dakota State, TBD
Thurs., Dec. 22 - Sam Houston State (North Little Rock), TBD
Thurs., Dec. 29 - Florida, 6 p.m., SEC Network*
Tues., Jan. 3 - at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Sat., Jan. 7 - at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Tues., Jan. 10 - Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network*
Sat., Jan. 14 - Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network*
Tues., Jan. 17 - at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network*
Sat., Jan. 21 - LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Tues., Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Sat., Jan. 28 - at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wed., Feb. 1 - Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network*
Sat., Feb. 4 - at Missouri, 5 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 7 - Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 11 - at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 15 - at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 18 - Ole Miss, 5 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 22 - Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
Feb. 25 - at Auburn, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network*
March 1 - at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2*
March 4 - Georgia, 3 p.m., ESPN/2*
- *Denotes SEC game