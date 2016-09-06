The World in Brief

Twin blasts near Afghan agency kill 24

KABUL, Afghanistan — Twin bombings Monday near the Afghan Defense Ministry killed at least 24 people, including two security force generals, in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Ismail Kawasi said another 91 people were wounded in the attack in central Kabul. Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said a district police chief and five other police officers were among those killed.

Deputy Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said the second bombing was caused by a suicide attacker who struck the area of the first blast after security forces gathered there.

An army general was among those killed in the attack, three officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group had carried out the attack.

A third blast, carried out by a suicide car bomber an hour before midnight Monday, targeted the Kabul neighborhood of Shar-e Now. One person was reported dead, and six people were wounded, Sediqqi said.

S. Sudan sets terms for new U.N. force

JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan on Monday announced limits on a 4,000-strong new peacekeeping force a day after accepting its deployment, saying anyone who enters without consent is an “invader.”

The statement challenges the agreement reached by the visiting U.N. Security Council, which has threatened an arms embargo if South Sudan doesn’t comply. The council met President Salva Kiir on Sunday and emerged with a joint statement accepting the new U.N.-mandated force.

But on Monday, Cabinet Minister Martin Elia Lomuro told reporters that the government must agree on the number of troops, the countries they come from and the arms they carry.

Minister of Information Michael Makuei said there will be no force if the conditions are not met.

“4,000 is the ceiling, but we are not duty-bound. We can even agree on 10,” Makuei said.

South Sudan, devastated by civil war, has said the force violates its sovereignty. The U.N. already has 12,000 peacekeepers in the country, and South Sudan has been wary of giving it more authority.

The new force has a focus on protecting civilians.

Boy is Nigeria’s third recent case of polio

LAGOS, Nigeria — The World Health Organization confirmed a third case of polio in an area of Nigeria newly liberated from Boko Haram Islamic extremists, the Rotary Club said Monday.

The West African nation that once was the global epicenter of the wild polio virus had been declared polio-free last year, along with the African continent. But two cases were discovered last month among refugees from areas recently won back by Nigeria’s military from Boko Haram.

Rotary Club’s field coordinator, Aminu Muhammad, said the new case, a 2-year-old boy, was found in the Monguno local government area last month. The others were farther south in Jere and Gwoza. All are in northeastern Borno state, where WHO says more than half of the health facilities are not functioning because of the fighting.

2 Mexican resorts gird for hurricane

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Authorities in the southern part of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula ordered schools closed and set up emergency shelters as Hurricane Newton gained strength while bearing down on the twin resorts of Los Cabos for a predicted arrival this morning.

Boat owners pulled in fishing craft from the water, and business owners nailed boards and sheets of plywood over windows in Cabo San Lucas, the resort that was hammered by Category 3 Hurricane Odile in 2014. Officials warned that Newton might cause torrential rainfalls.

About 14,000 tourists remained in Los Cabos as of Monday night as airlines canceled flights out of the area, said Genaro Ruiz, the state tourism secretary. Ruiz said tourists had been advised to remain in their hotels.

Newton’s maximum sustained winds increased to 90 mph by Monday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The Category 1 storm was centered about 125 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo and was moving northwest at 16 mph. It was forecast to spin near or over the area this morning.

