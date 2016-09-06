Post-flood exodus not seen for state

BATON ROUGE — Experts studying demographics and data after south Louisiana’s flood said they don’t expect a mass exodus of people from the area similar to the one that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Allison Plyer, executive director of The Data Center in New Orleans, told The Advocate of Baton Rouge that the flooding was patchy enough that it enabled victims to stay with unaffected neighbors nearby while they worked on homes.

The August floods damaged more than 150,000 homes and displaced thousands.

Experts also said the restoration of electricity and school reopenings were other factors that could prevent a mass exodus.

Tulane University geographer Richard Campanella said that many residents in the flood footprint are homeowners.

He said property ownership would make them less likely to leave than renters.

However, renters are one group that is more likely to leave.

That was the case for Caroline and Kevin Farris, who were renting a home in Denham Springs with their 3-yearold daughter Isabella.

They were in North Carolina when the flood hit, visiting Caroline’s family.

They returned to find that the house had flooded with 39 inches of water.

Kevin Farris’ family in Watson also flooded, so the couple decided to head back to North Carolina and stay with Caroline Farris’ family.

“We didn’t have a choice,” Caroline Farris said. “My husband called his job and said, ‘Look, I’m really sorry, but we can’t stay here,’ and then I had to do the same.”

A state office said Monday that more than 109,000 people have received nearly $44 million worth of food benefits in the first two weeks of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.