Police: Teen driver charged after marijuana, gun found in car in Little Rock

Little Rock police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday after they found marijuana and a gun inside the vehicle he was driving, according to a police report.

Braylon Hall of Little Rock was pulled over Friday while driving a Chevrolet Impala with expired tags, police said.

Officers smelled marijuana inside the car and searched the vehicle, finding a Taurus handgun and about 110 grams -- 3.9 ounces -- of marijuana, the report said.

Police also found a digital scale under the front passenger's seat and several small baggies often used to sell or distribute drugs, according to the report.

Hall was charged with possession of marijuana with purpose, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and gun and driving with expired tags, according to the report.

Hall was not listed on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Monday night.

Metro on 09/06/2016