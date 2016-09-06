Little Rock high school football coach faces sex-assault charge

A Parkview High School teacher and coach was arrested Friday after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, Little Rock police reported Monday.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.

William Hardiman, football coach and teacher of black studies, faces a charge of first degree sexual assault, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

In May, Parkview Principal Dexter Booth received an anonymous letter in the mail accusing Hardiman of having a sexual relationship with a 12th-grade student during the 2014-15 school year, according to the release. Booth then contacted authorities.

In an interview with detectives, the teen corroborated the accusation, and the state attorney general's office provided assistance in locating forensic evidence, police said.

After police obtained the warrant, Hardiman turned himself in and was taken to the Pulaski County jail, the release said. He was not listed on the jail's online inmate roster Monday afternoon.

Hardiman, who has been Parkview's football coach since 2007 and is the school's track and field coach, was placed on paid administrative leave last month. At the time, the Little Rock School District said he was on leave pending the investigation of a personnel matter.

Metro on 09/06/2016