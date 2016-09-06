On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I was watching a comedy program on TV the other night, and I was shocked at how often they made fun of people who take their faith seriously (especially Christians). I think such programs should be banned, don't you?

DEAR C.F.: Programs that mock people who take Christ seriously or even directly attack their beliefs certainly seem to be more common today than they once were. Perhaps we're already living in the final days of which the Bible speaks: "In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires" (Jude 18).

While we may find programs like this offensive, they have the same constitutional right to free speech that we do. I also know that some people would seek to limit or even take away our freedom of speech or freedom of religion, and I believe we should do everything we can to resist these pressures. If we don't, we could become like the rebellious people of ancient Israel: "They strengthen the hands of evildoers, so that not one of them turns from their wickedness" (Jeremiah 23:14).

Does this mean we are powerless to turn back the tide of secularism and materialism that threatens to engulf us? No, of course not. God is sovereign, and He is stronger than all the forces of evil. He also has given us the privilege of prayer, and we should be praying constantly for spiritual revival. The Psalmist prayed, "Will you not revive us again, that your people may rejoice in you?" (Psalm 85:6).

In addition, let your voice be heard. Write your television station if a program offends you and write also to companies that advertise on such programs. You may be surprised at their positive reaction.

