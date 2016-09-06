Ole Miss can’t hold big lead, fall to Francois and Florida St.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Redshirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois completed 33 of 52 passes for 419 yards and 2 touchdowns while running for another 59 yards in leading No.4 Florida State to a 45-34 victory over No.11 Mississippi on Monday night.

Francois, the fourth freshman to start the season at quarterback at Florida State , led the Seminoles’ largest comeback ever — they trailed by 22 points in the first half — after a shaky start at Camping World Stadium.

Francois and the Seminoles, on the verge of becoming the third top-five team to lose in the opening week, scored 33 consecutive points during a stretch from late in the second quarter until early in the fourth to overcome a 28-6 deficit late in the second quarter.

With Ole Miss daring Francois to pass by stacking the run to stop Heisman Trophy hopeful Dalvin Cook, the freshman showed poise by making critical throws with his arm and also picking up big yards with his legs.

Ricky Aguayo, another freshman, converted an FSU-record six field goals on six attempts — breaking a mark shared by his brother Roberto.

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly had a strong first half, but defensive end DeMarcus Walker and the rest of the Florida State defense started getting to him after halftime to slow the no-huddle offense down. The Seminoles forced Kelly into back-to-back turnovers early in the third quarter on an interception and a fumble on a hit by Walker. Both turnovers resulted in Florida State touchdowns as the Seminoles took a 29-28 lead and never looked back while scoring on nine consecutive possessions between late in the first half and into the fourth quarter.

Mistakes by Kelly under pressure took away any momentum the Rebels had in the first half. Kelly had three touchdown passes in fourth quarter but his four turnovers brought the offense to a standstill.

Florida State Running back Dalvin Cook found little running room early but he contributed as a receiver with a career-high 7 catches for 101 yards while rushing for 91 yards on 23 carries.