Obama enters Laos in presidential first

VIENTIANE, Laos -- President Barack Obama on Monday became the first sitting U.S. president to step foot in the Southeast Asian nation of Laos, opening a three-day visit meant to rebuild trust and close a dark chapter in two nations' shared history.

Obama is one of several world leaders going to Laos, where the one-party communist state tightly controls public expression among the country's nearly 7 million people and is using its moment in the spotlight as host of the annual meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to open up to outsiders.

Obama canceled a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines scheduled for today in Laos, after the Philippine president directed an expletive at Obama on Monday.

Duterte warned Obama not to ask him about extrajudicial killings related to his crackdown on drug dealers, a campaign pledge that helped sweep him to victory in the country's presidential election in May.

"I am a president of a sovereign state, and we have long ceased to be a colony," Duterte told reporters before he left his country for Laos.

"I do not have any master except the Filipino people, nobody but nobody," he said. Apparently addressing Obama, he added: "You must be respectful. Do not just throw questions." Then, using a curse in Tagalog that can be translated as "son of a b****," he added, "I will swear at you in that forum."

Obama had planned to meet Duterte in Laos, but the White House said early today that the meeting had been canceled.

"Clearly, he's a colorful guy," Obama said Monday. "I always want to make sure if I'm having a meeting that it's productive."

Duterte has been under intense global scrutiny over the more than 2,000 suspected drug dealers and users killed since he took office. Obama had said he planned to raise the matter in his first meeting with Duterte, but the Philippine leader insisted he was only listening to his own country's people.

The visit to Laos comes during what is probably Obama's final trip as president to Southeast Asia, a region that has enjoyed intense attention from the U.S. during his tenure. Obama's frequent visits to often-ignored corners of the Asian Pacific region have been central to his strategy for countering China's growing dominance in the region. By bolstering diplomatic ties in Vietnam, Cambodia and Burma, the Obama administration has declared it wants to compete for influence and market access in China's backyard.

In Laos, Obama will wrestle with the ghosts of past U.S. policies.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the U.S. rained bombs on Laotian villages and the countryside as America's war with Vietnam spilled across the border. The Laotian government estimates that more than 2 million tons of ordnance were released during more than 500,000 missions -- one bomb every eight minutes for nine years.

An estimated 80 million cluster bombs did not explode, leaving tennis ball-size "bombies" littering the impoverished countryside to wound and kill unsuspecting people.

Obama planned to acknowledge this history and its damaging effect on Laos' development, tourism and agriculture. He is expected to announce additional aid to clean up undetonated ordnance, while the Laotian government is expected to offer help in accounting for missing and dead U.S. service members.

Obama said Monday in China, before he departed for Laos, that diplomatic work on war legacy issues will be "a show of good faith on the part of the country and a way for us to move into a next phase of a relationship."

He cited Vietnam as the model. Aides said Obama's visit will probably echo a stop in Hanoi, Vietnam, in May, when the president declared he was "mindful of the past, mindful of our difficult history, but focused on the future."

In Laos, as he has across Southeast Asia, he'll hold a town-hall-style event for young people. The White House said he'll encourage Laos' slow political opening and budding entrepreneurial culture.Though Laos' new president, Bounnhang Vorachit, is seen as edging closer to Vietnam than to China, the country has managed a diplomatic two-step this year. As chair of the Southeast Asian nations' group, it has projected neutrality in other countries' disputes with China over the South China Sea.

Obama is due to meet Vorachit today.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathleen Hennessey, Josh Lederman, Daniel Malloy and Teresa Cerojano of The Associated Press; and by Christine Hauser of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/06/2016