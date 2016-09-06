NWACC reports enrollment up by 11

BENTONVILLE — Enrollment is up slightly at Northwest Arkansas Community College compared to this time last year.

The college reported Tuesday a fall semester enrollment of 7,973 students. That's an increase of 11 students, or 0.14 percent, from the fall 2015 figure.

The number of credit hours being taken this semester is 70,947. That's an increase of 873 credit hours, or 1.2 percent, from last fall, according to a news release from the college.

The increases mark a turnaround from last year, when enrollment dropped 2.5 percent and the number of credit hours decreased 4.9 percent.

Officials had projected declines of 3 percent in both enrollment and credit hours taken when they crafted the budget for the 2016-17 school year.

Tuesday was the college’s 11th day of classes this semester. Eleventh-day numbers are used by the state to compare enrollment from year to year.

Numbers provided by the college Tuesday are preliminary. Official 11th-day enrollment numbers provided to the state Department of Higher Education in October will not include students who may be auditing a class or who are enrolled in “late start” classes that begin after the traditional 16-week term kicks off, according to the release.