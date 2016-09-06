Northwest Arkansas has 4 confirmed cases of mumps

SPRINGDALE — Officials say the number of confirmed cases of mumps in Northwest Arkansas has increased to four.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there are 48 suspected cases of mumps in the Springdale area. The department says this is the largest cluster of mumps cases in the state since 2010.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes swelling in the salivary glands and cheeks. Symptoms may also include headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and low-grade fevers.

Those afflicted include both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

KHOG-TV reports that the suspected cases include 27 students and two staff members from 14 schools. Eleven students with exemptions for the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine must stay home for 26 days, the maximum incubation period for mumps.

The Springdale School District's buildings will be deep cleaned every night, and all school buses will be deep cleaned in the mornings and evenings.