North Korea fires missiles into sea

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea on Monday fired three medium-range missiles that traveled about 620 miles and landed near Japan in an apparent show of force timed to coincide with the Group of 20 economic summit in China, South Korean officials said.

North Korea has staged a series of recent missile tests with increasing range, part of a program that aims to eventually build long-range nuclear missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

Such tests are fairly common when international attention is turned to Northeast Asia, and this one came as world leaders gathered in eastern China for the G-20 summit of advanced and emerging economies. China is North Korea's only major ally, but ties between the neighbors have frayed during a string of North Korean nuclear and missile tests and what many outsiders see as other provocations in recent years.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the three ballistic missiles, all believed to be Rodongs, were launched from the western North Korean town of Hwangju and flew across the country before splashing into the sea.

A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement described the launches as an "armed protest" meant to demonstrate North Korea's military capability on the occasion of the G-20 summit.

The launches also came four days before the 68th anniversary of the establishment of the North Korean government and a day after a new law went into effect in South Korea aimed at documenting human-rights abuses in the North.

The U.S. State Department said Monday's launch and other previous launches violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting North Korea from launches using ballistic missile technology.

"We will raise our concerns at the U.N. about the threat posed to international security by these programs," said spokesman John Kirby in a statement.

The Security Council, meanwhile, scheduled a closed emergency meeting this morning on the latest launches.

In early August, another Rodong missile fired by North Korea also traveled about 620 miles, the longest-ever flight by that missile.

All three missiles Monday fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone, the 200-nautical mile offshore area where a nation has sovereign rights for exploring and exploiting resources, according to Tokyo's Defense Ministry.

They landed in the Sea of Japan 125 to 155 miles west of Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"All three were launched almost simultaneously and fell around the same spot, which shows North Korea's missile capability has been steadily improving," Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the launches a "serious threat" to Japanese security and said Tokyo protested to North Korea via the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

The United States also condemned the launches, saying it was discussing with allies the proper response and that it plans to raise concerns at the United Nations. The U.S. also plans to bring up the issue during the East Asia summit in Laos this week. President Barack Obama headed to Laos on Monday evening.

Before Monday's launch, South Korean President Park Geun-hye met her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit and criticized the North for what she called repeated missile provocations that are threatening to hurt Seoul-Beijing ties.

She said afterward that the North's actions damaged peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, reported Yonhap, the South Korean news service.

On Saturday, Park told those gathered at a business forum held in Vladivostok, Russia, "If we cannot prevent North Korea's development of nuclear weapons, the nuclear threat will become a reality soon."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approached Park during a coffee break at the G-20 and agreed to cooperate closely, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Last month, worries about the North's weapons programs deepened after a missile from a North Korean submarine flew about 310 miles, the longest distance achieved by the North for such a weapon. Submarine-based missiles are harder to detect before launch than land-based ones like Rodongs.

And in June, the North successfully tested a different medium-range missile that appeared to have been fired at a sharper angle, reaching an altitude of 878 miles, to demonstrate its potential to hit targets more than 2,000 miles away -- far enough to reach U.S. military bases in the Pacific.

The U.N. Security Council in late August strongly condemned four North Korean ballistic missile launches in July and August. It called them "grave violations" of a ban on all ballistic missile activity.

Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-Jin Kim, Mari Yamaguchi and Josh Lederman of The Associated Press; and by Su-Hyun Lee and Jonathan Soble of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/06/2016