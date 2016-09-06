Names and faces

• Undeterred by the hacking of her personal website, actress Leslie Jones returned to Twitter to pledge that she will "always get back up." The Ghostbusters star had been harassed with racist messages on social media, and her website was hacked in late August. She has since stayed quiet, but on Saturday night she began tweeting again, voicing, among other things, her love for The Golden Girls. On Sunday, she told concerned fans, "I'm sooooo OK, really." She added that she "will always be funny." Jones said that she's been through a lot in her life "and I will always get back up."

• In 2012, freelance journalist Theo Padnos slipped into Syria to cover its unfolding civil war and was promptly kidnapped by members of an al-Qaida branch. Convinced he was a CIA agent because he spoke Arabic, the group held the Massachusetts native for nearly two years before releasing him in August 2014. Now, Padnos is retracing his journey in Theo Who Lived, a documentary being screened Sept. 30 in Cambridge, Mass. Its theatrical premiere is in New York City on Oct. 7, followed by a wider release. Padnos, 47, who has been living in Paris and Vermont, says he's grateful to have survived. The film follows Padnos as he returns to places in Turkey and Israel that figured prominently in his 22-month capture. Along the Turkey-Syria border, he recalls the moment when his traveling companions instructed him to dash across the field and hop the razor-wire fence separating them from Syria. The trio of men, who had claimed they were providing supplies to the Free Syrian Army, were actually affiliated with al-Qaida and took him hostage shortly after crossing the border. "This is where I threw my life away. It's like a precipice that I walked up to, and I actually jumped," Padnos says in the film. "Now I'm back in a safe place and I'm thinking why did I ever jump." The documentary film crew never sets foot in Syria. Padnos reflects on his captivity on sets emulating his tiny prison cell and the room in which he was subjected to torture and beatings. Padnos was able to build trust and friendships with some of his captors. Near the end of his captivity, he was given greater freedoms and even traveled personally with the high commander of al-Nusra Front, an al-Qaida affiliate in Syria. Director David Schisgall said of Padnos' captivity: "The real intimacy he developed with his captors was remarkable. It's a very important message for Americans to see these people fighting as complicated individuals who are both very dangerous but also very human."

A Section on 09/06/2016