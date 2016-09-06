Man accused of egging home 100-plus times gets probation

EUCLID, Ohio — A man accused of pelting his former neighbor's Ohio home with eggs more than 100 times over the course of a year has been sentenced to 18 months of probation and fined $1,000.

A six-month jail sentence was suspended Tuesday for 31-year-old Jason Kozan. He was sentenced less than a week after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic. Vandalism and menacing charges were dropped.

A message was left Tuesday for defense attorney Anthony Bondra. He previously has said Kozan maintains that he wasn't responsible for egging the home of Albert Clemens Sr. in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid.

Clemens has said the egg attacks damaged his home and kept his family on edge.

Authorities haven't said what motivated the attacks, which largely stopped after Kozan moved.