Lawsuit filed to block Arkansas casinos ballot proposal

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas' Supreme Court has been asked to block a proposal to legalize casinos in three counties, the latest in a growing list of efforts to disqualify measures from the November ballot.

The Committee to Protect Arkansas Values/Stop Casinos Now on Tuesday asked the court to prevent election officials from counting any votes for the proposed constitutional amendment in the Nov. 8 election. The proposal would legalize casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties for three companies owned by supporters of the amendment.

The lawsuit claims the ballot title's language is misleading to voters and doesn't inform them of the consequences of the measure. It also claims the group behind the measure didn't follow state law for reporting paid canvassers.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.