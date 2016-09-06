In the news

• Brian May, guitarist for the rock band Queen and holder of a doctorate in astrophysics from London's Imperial College, said an asteroid orbiting Jupiter has been named Asteroid 17473 Freddiemercury on what would have been the 70th birthday of the band's late frontman, Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991.

• Brett Smitheram, 37, of East London, England, was crowned the World Scrabble Champion after playing the word "braconid," earning him a whopping 176 points to win the world finals held at the Grand Palais in Lille, France.

• Eric Ramos, 52, superintendent of schools in Premont, Texas, said he was "completely ashamed and embarrassed" by his arrest for possessing illegal drugs after deputies said they saw Ramos toss away a plastic bag containing marijuana, rolling paper and a grinding device during a traffic stop.

• Juan Rojo, a professor at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., said he made an "agonizing" decision to end a hunger strike he began a week ago to protest his being denied tenure, saying on social media that his decision was not because he gave up but was "an act of good faith."

• Ernesto Ayala, 20, of Oklahoma City is being held by state police in Texas after a trooper conducting a traffic stop outside of Amarillo discovered several plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 12 pounds concealed inside the panels of Ayala's car.

• Altin Qato, a senior police director in Tirana, Albania, said that police have destroyed more than 1.7 million marijuana plants and arrested about 150 people so far this year as part of a national crackdown on cannabis growers in remote mountainous areas.

• William Bryles is resigning from his post as president of the Oklahoma City municipal employees union after being charged with embezzling more than $15,000 in union funds to support his basketball business and to pay personal expenses.

• Felix Reagan of Oak Bluffs, Mass., is accused of wrecking a stolen car on Martha's Vineyard and then breaking into a home where he painted the resident's dog purple, resulting in his being charged with breaking and entering, cruelty to animals and other charges, police said.

