The nation in brief

2 killed, 1 injured in NYC festivities

NEW YORK — Revelers in costumes danced Monday at the city’s annual West Indian Day Parade, though violence again marred the event, with two people shot to death at pre-dawn festivities despite an expanded police presence.

A 17-year-old, Tyreke Borel, was shot in the chest around 3:50 a.m. in Brooklyn during J’ouvert. The celebration, which means “Dawn” or “Opened Day” in Creole, fills the streets with music in the hours before the parade steps off. Police said a 72-year-old woman was shot in the arm at the same location and was hospitalized.

Soon after, a 22-year-old woman, Tiarah Poyau, was shot in the head just a block away, police said. Borel and Poyau died, and police said they were investigating whether the shootings were related.

The New York Police Department had doubled the number of officers at J’ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade, which are overseen by different organizations. They also added security cameras and more light towers. J’ouvert brings an estimated 250,000 people to the streets, and the parade attracts more than 1 million.

Apology given for Delta Fair injuries

MEMPHIS — Officials at the Delta Fair in Memphis, where eight riders were hurt, say they were initially told by first responders that there were no visible injuries, and that they didn’t learn the extent of the injuries until the riders were taken to a hospital.

Injuries included a fractured leg, wrist and collarbone.

“Our apologies and condolences go out to the individuals on the ride involved, and also to everyone that was under the impression that we were trying to mislead you,” a statement released Sunday said. “In no way were our intentions to mislead or lie to anyone and certainly do not want to come across that way.”

The injuries happened Saturday on a ride called the Moonraker, which spins around an axis and tilts up and down on an angle. Fair safety director Matt Snyder said the ride’s computer detected a problem and immediately began safety shutdown. As the ride stopped spinning and began to descend, the operator panicked and pressed a manual override button that released lap bar safety restraints.

Freebie due or pay cash, SpaceX told

SAN FRANCISCO — The costs of Thursday’s SpaceX rocket explosion are starting to roll in.

The cause of the explosion, which destroyed a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and its payload, is unknown. Facebook, one of several clients for the satellite’s services, intended to expand Internet service to parts of Africa lacking modern communications infrastructure.

The customer whose satellite blew up with the rocket, Space Communication Ltd. of Israel, said in a conference call that it could seek $50 million or a free flight, according to Reuters.

In a series of prepared statements after the explosion, SpaceX called the explosion an “anomaly” and noted it has a 70-mission backlog worth more than $10 billion.

A Section on 09/06/2016