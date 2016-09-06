Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You've a lot of explaining to do, not because you've erred, but because your natural leadership qualities put you in a teaching position.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't need it. It's dragging you down. And yet, there's an inexplicable attachment going on that makes it difficult for you to cut ties.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you had the power to change the world in any way, how would it change? You're learning that you have more power than you think.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Face it. If it weren't for you, a certain item on the list wouldn't get done. You're the only one who is responsible and capable enough to accomplish this.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your open-hearted ways leave you vulnerable, and you'll quickly learn that this is a good thing today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trying to convince someone of your rightness will be a waste of time. You're better off moving along to find the person who already accepts that you know what you're talking about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're well-considered, and this will be apparent when what people are saying about you gets back to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It takes discipline to flow attention toward the things and people you know are most important to the situation when such attractive distractions are being strategically and deliberately thrown in your path. This is a test.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): First you were trying to get someone's attention, but now that you've achieved what you set out to do, you couldn't care less.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Offering advice makes the conversation about you. No matter how good your advice may be a listening ear is still the best thing you could offer.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Because you're mentally and physically going at a faster pace than 90 percent of the population today, the urge to interrupt will come often.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Even though you accept the people around you just as they are, you tend to be extremely hard on yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It's as though you've been growing this sense of purpose inside you and it's suddenly become so strong as to drive your whole being.

Style on 09/06/2016